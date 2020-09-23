1/1
Dale Franklin Snyder
1937 - 2020
Dale Franklin Snyder, 82, of Whitehall, formerly of Moorestown and Walnutport, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House - Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Grace M. (Snyder) Snyder to whom he was married 55 years this past August 21. Born in Slatington, November 21, 1937, Dale was the son of the late Earl Franklin and Adele Mary (Rex) Snyder. He faithfully and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Snap-on Tools Sales Representative for 32 years before retiring in 1994. After his formal retirement, Dale was a proud school bus driver for the former Laidlaw Transportation and CLIU #21. Dale was a former firefighter for the former Springside Fire Company, Slatington, as well as a former Boy Scout volunteer. He was a member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association of the Lehigh Valley and Allen O' Delke American Legion Post #16, Slatington. Dale was a former consistory member and youth group advisor at Salem U.C.C., Moorestown where he had been a member. He had many interests in his life that included camping, skiing, football and fishing.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Grace; children, Stacy Guy Snyder (Michelle) of North Bangor, Kelly Dale Snyder (Patricia) of North Catasauqua, Amy Grace Snyder-Dietz (Brian) of Palmerton, Beth Adele Toven (Michael) of Morganton, NC; grandchildren, Austin Dale and Brandon Michael Snyder, Colton Ray Deitz, Stephanie Ann Eckenrode; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Ann Snyder, Ethan and Bryce Eckenrode; predeceased by siblings, Clayton E. Snyder, William H. Snyder, Lucille D. Shook, Ruth E. Davies, Donald E. Snyder, Lois K. Semmel, Frances Snyder.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book

8 entries
September 22, 2020
Dear Grace and Family,
My prayers are with you.
Be gentle with yourselves and each other.
Cindy
Cynthia Maske
Family
September 22, 2020
Dear Grace, Stacy, Kelly, Amy, Beth and family,
We have fond memories of Dale driving along in his Snap-on Tool truck, stopping in at the store, to later years of being our children’s bus driver, they were in good hands with Dale. We were blessed to call you the perfect neighbors in our small community of Moorestown. We will remember Dale’s kind gestures and gentle smile, along with his big heart.
May you feel the love, thoughts and prayers and may this help to comfort you in these trying days ahead. May God wrap His loving arms around you and give you peace.
Rest In Peace eternally Dale, thank you for your service. ❤
Love, Jim and Jan Faustner
Neighbor
September 22, 2020
SNYDER FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
SALEM U.C.C.
September 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences. I was so saddened to hear of Dale’s passing. May God be with you.
Joan Cottone (Faustner)
Friend
September 22, 2020
Dear Grace and family, may your memories bring you peace. As your neighbor for many years you hold a very special place in my heart. I am so thankful for your loving friendship and will miss Dale's fun loving ways! God bless all of you!
Margie Greene
Friend
September 22, 2020
Peace be with your family at this time.
Molly Flood
Coworker
September 22, 2020
Dear Amy and all of the Snyder Family - I wish you all the deepest condolences on the loss of Dale. May his memories bring more joy than pain as the days pass.
Jenn Pollitt Hill
Friend
September 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of Dale to the family of this great man, husband and father! He lives on in all of you and is in your hearts forever! Prayers to the entire family!
Michael and Michelle Schroettner
Friend
