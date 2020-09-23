Dale Franklin Snyder, 82, of Whitehall, formerly of Moorestown and Walnutport, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House - Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Grace M. (Snyder) Snyder to whom he was married 55 years this past August 21. Born in Slatington, November 21, 1937, Dale was the son of the late Earl Franklin and Adele Mary (Rex) Snyder. He faithfully and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Snap-on Tools Sales Representative for 32 years before retiring in 1994. After his formal retirement, Dale was a proud school bus driver for the former Laidlaw Transportation and CLIU #21. Dale was a former firefighter for the former Springside Fire Company, Slatington, as well as a former Boy Scout volunteer. He was a member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association of the Lehigh Valley and Allen O' Delke American Legion Post #16, Slatington. Dale was a former consistory member and youth group advisor at Salem U.C.C., Moorestown where he had been a member. He had many interests in his life that included camping, skiing, football and fishing.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Grace; children, Stacy Guy Snyder (Michelle) of North Bangor, Kelly Dale Snyder (Patricia) of North Catasauqua, Amy Grace Snyder-Dietz (Brian) of Palmerton, Beth Adele Toven (Michael) of Morganton, NC; grandchildren, Austin Dale and Brandon Michael Snyder, Colton Ray Deitz, Stephanie Ann Eckenrode; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Ann Snyder, Ethan and Bryce Eckenrode; predeceased by siblings, Clayton E. Snyder, William H. Snyder, Lucille D. Shook, Ruth E. Davies, Donald E. Snyder, Lois K. Semmel, Frances Snyder.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
