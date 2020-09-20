Dale H. Scheller, 71, of Kutztown, died peacefully with his wife and three children by his side, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Cornerstone Living Memory Care Community in New Tripoli. He was the loving husband of Jane L. (Kozic) Scheller. They were married on September 23, 1972. Born and raised in Allentown, he was the son of Jean (Reese) Scheller, of Kempton, and the late Claude Scheller. Dale worked as a painter and mechanic at Mack Trucks, Inc. for over 20 years in Macungie and as an engineer technician at the Mack Trucks, Inc. Test Center for over 10 years in Allentown. Dale also worked at Penske Truck Leasing in Green Hills. He also honorably and faithfully served our country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1975. Although a man of many talents, what Dale loved most was working with his hands and spending simple moments with his wife, Jane, of 48 years, and their three children. Growing up, Dale was an avid softball player, car mechanic and motorcycle enthusiast, and loved spending time with Jane and their friends at local Allentown haunts, playing softball and designing and building custom motorcycles. As a husband and father, Dale was a devoted provider to his family and enjoyed working around the house, playing in the yard with his children and sharing solitary moments with his wife. Above all, Dale always remembered to laugh, joke and appreciate the simple things in life. In addition to his wife, Jane, and his mother, Jean, are two sons, Brad M., husband of Tara M. (Christ) Scheller, of Tarrytown, NY, and Matt D. Scheller, partner of Paul A. Fiorello, of Philadelphia, and a daughter, Randi J. (Scheller), wife of Matt J. Rohm, of Venetia, Washington County. Other survivors include two sisters, Sharon (Scheller), wife of Joseph Richter, of Kempton, and Linda (Scheller), wife of Gary Wanko, of Allentown. Dale was the proud grandfather of Henry A. Scheller, Dexter D. Scheller, Grady M. Rohm, Edward D. Scheller and Avery G. Rohm. In addition to his father, Claude, Dale was predeceased by two brothers, David and Claude Scheller. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions be made in Dale's memory to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station, PO Box 220, New York, NY 10150, or online at https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/
