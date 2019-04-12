Dale J. Levan, 83, of (Cetronia) Allentown, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at The Lutheran Home at Topton. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Good) Levan. Born in Orefield, September 8, 1935, Dale was the son of the late Allen J. and Lurene E. (Merkel) Levan. He was employed at Mack Service Center, South Whitehall Township, for 33 years before retiring in 2000. Dale was an affiliate member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. Dale was an avid golfer and bowler.Survivors: Son, William A. Levan and his wife, Nancy of Slatington; sister, Lynn Serfass and her husband Burt of Florida; brother, David K. Levan and his wife, Melissa of Schnecksville; predeceased by twin brothers, Robert and Earl Levan.Service: Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm. Monday, April 15, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Felines & Fidos c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary