Dale J. Miller

Dale J. Miller Obituary
Dale J Miller, 89, of Easton passed away at home March 22.Born in Catasauqua PA, he was the son of William C. and Florence (Gogel) Miller. He was a 1947 graduate of Allentown High School. Dale served in the Korean War Zone 1952-1953. He was married to Claire M. (Roth) for 64 years until her passing in 2016.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 26 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church 3900 Freemansburg Avenue, Easton PA. Family and friends may call at 10:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The or the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019
