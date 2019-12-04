|
Dale K. Mrazik, 61, of Acton, ME passed away November 30, 2019. He died of a heart attack while hunting in his home state of Pennsylvania on the first day of the season with his dad, which was always one his favorite things to do. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Thomas Mrazik and Nancy (Smith) Mrazik. Dale graduated from Allen High in 1976 and Nasson College, Springvale, Maine in 1980. During his years at Nasson, he met and married his wife, Susan (Dion) Mrazik in 1981. He was employed by Sprague Electric and later at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard happily retiring in 2017. In 1993, Dale and his family moved to Square Pond in Acton which was Dale's Heaven on Earth. He was a dedicated, involved and loving husband and father who truly knew how to enjoy life. He was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for hunting, fishing and boating. His father-in-law envied his devotion and commitment to his hobbies, and while watching Dale hook up his downriggers once stated "That man works harder at fishing than most people do at work." Dale loved to include and teach his children about his interest in the outdoors, and they spent countless days at fishing derbies, 3d archery competitions, youth adventure days, youth hunting days, downhill skiing, riding atv's, snowmobiling, boat riding and enjoying the outdoors. When his own kids aged out of fishing derbies he would look to "RENT a KID" from the neighborhood. He was a member of the Sanford Springvale Fish and Game for many years.
SURVIVORS: His wife Susan, son Scott Mrazik and his wife Heidi of Richmond, ME, daughter Erica Mrazik and companion Michael Wallingford of Shapleigh, ME and his grand puppy Grizzly. Parents Nancy and Thomas Mrazik and sister Teri Yocum of Allentown, PA and lifelong friend Jeff Yocum of Center Valley PA and niece Caili Yocum Preston and her husband Bryant from Houston, Texas. His Sister-in law Rachel Bijaczyk and her husband Walter and their daughter Sarah. As well as aunts, uncles and cousins in the Allentown area. He will be dearly missed by family and many friends.
A Calling Time will be held Friday, December 6th 10-11AM with a Celebration of Life at 11AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. A Calling Time will be held Monday, December 9th 10AM-12PM with a Prayer Service at 11AM in Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St. Spring Vale, ME.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Sanford Fish and Game to support a local fishing derby or Yoga Reaches Out/Team Jacqui Bonwell/Sue Mrazik to support Boston Children's Hospital.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019