Dale N. Hartzell, 82, of Northampton, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Sacred Heart Senior Living of Northampton. His wife of 55 years, Anna V. (Krempasky) Hartzell died this past March. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Quinton and Hilda (Heberling) Hartzell. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Dale was employed as the produce manager at the A&P in Northampton for 30 years. He served as Allen Township Supervisor during the 1980s. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating and his family. He was a volunteer fireman at the Allen Township Fire Co.



The last and youngest of seven children, he is survived by his daughter, Jane DelVecchio and her husband Henry of Northampton; and grandchildren, Luke and Brynn.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by burial in Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 10 - 11 a.m.



Memorial donations may be sent to , Church Street Station, P. O. Box 780, New York, NY 10008-0780.



Send online condolences to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on July 25, 2019