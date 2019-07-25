Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery
Northampton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Hartzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale N. Hartzell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale N. Hartzell Obituary
Dale N. Hartzell, 82, of Northampton, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Sacred Heart Senior Living of Northampton. His wife of 55 years, Anna V. (Krempasky) Hartzell died this past March. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Quinton and Hilda (Heberling) Hartzell. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Dale was employed as the produce manager at the A&P in Northampton for 30 years. He served as Allen Township Supervisor during the 1980s. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating and his family. He was a volunteer fireman at the Allen Township Fire Co.

The last and youngest of seven children, he is survived by his daughter, Jane DelVecchio and her husband Henry of Northampton; and grandchildren, Luke and Brynn.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by burial in Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 10 - 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be sent to , Church Street Station, P. O. Box 780, New York, NY 10008-0780.

Send online condolences to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now