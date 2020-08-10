1/1
Dale O. Kirkner
Dale O. Kirkner, 87, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Dorothy Marie (Emmitt) Kirkner. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary later this month. Born in Danville, he was a son of the late Warren and Helen (Diehl) Kirkner. Dale was a Sergeant with the US Army during the Korean War. Before returning from the war, he worked in the office of the Advisor to the Controller of the Korean Army as a Chief Clerk. Mr. Kirkner retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1994 as a Pension Coordinator after 30 years of service. Previously, he was a Payroll Clerk for Emmaus Foundry. Dale was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he sang in the choir for many years and was a former member of the church council. He also helped his wife at the Allentown Ecumenical Food Bank. He was involved with Boys Scouts years ago. Dale and Dorothy Marie enjoyed music and traveling.

Survivors: Wife; Children: Mark A. Kirkner, Julie A. Kirkner, both of Allentown; Grandchildren: Scott Kirkner and his fiancé Ashley of Virginia, Paige Kirkner of Allentown; Great-grandson: Kolton. Dale was predeceased by his brother Walter and his sister Althea Keefer.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton St., Allentown 18102

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
