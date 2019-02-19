87 years of age, and resident of North Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday February 15, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus, surrounded by his loving and dedicated family. He was the husband of Margaret A. (Regec) Baker for over 64 years. Born in Northampton to the late Robert O. and Edith (Deiter) Baker, Sr., he was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Catasauqua, where he served on the Finance Committee. Dale honorably served with the US Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Ticonderoga. He returned home and was a life member of Fullerton American Legion Post 367. A 1949 graduate of Catasauqua High School, he attainted his B.S. from Kutztown University, attended Albright College and Michigan State University to obtain his Principal's certification, and attained his Masters in Education from Temple University. He was the Principal of Whitehall High School for over 20 years, retiring in 1993. Earlier in life he taught, and became Asst. Principal at East Stroudsburg High School, and also taught at Bangor Area High School. Dale was Past President of the former Whitehall Exchange Club, and was very active with Whitehall AARP. He was loved by many & will be missed.Surviving beside his wife Margaret are daughters Jo Ann Sheesley with her husband Robert of Breinigsville, and Carol Brandt with her husband Don Wilderotter of Northampton; sons Dale R. of Cicero, NY and David A. with his wife Kris Ann of Wind Gap; grandchildren Randi, Bryn, Sydney, Olivia, Sarah, Rachel, Michaelann, and Connor; great grandchildren Raelynn, Remy and Robert; predeceased by his son Robert A. Baker in 2011, along with brothers Robert Jr. and Rodney Baker. Services officiated by Rev. Scott J. Paradise will be 11:00 am Friday February 22, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd., Whitehall, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave. exit of Route 22, where his viewing will begin at 10:00 am. Interment with Legion Honors will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park.Memorial contributions honoring Dale may be presented to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 417 Howertown Rd, Catasauqua, PA 18032 or the Whitehall Township Public Library, 3700 Mechanicsville Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052 Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary