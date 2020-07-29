Dale R. Strohl, Sr., 83 years, of Fogelsville, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Janice P. (Krum) Strohl for 60 years last November. Born in Orefield, he was the son of the late Harry and Mildred (Henry) Strohl. He was a truck driver for the former H. Leh & Co. for 33 years. Dale was a member of the Fogelsville Fire Co. and the Teamsters Local #773.
Survivors: Wife, Janice, children, Susan Dech of Allentown, Wendy Kauffman of Coopersburg, Thomas Strohl and Dale Strohl, Jr. both of Fogelsville; sister, Jacqueline Weil of Orefield, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Keith Kauffman, Sr. and siblings, Harry Strohl, Elaine Jones, and Gloria Sutton.
Services: A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 1 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private Funeral Service. Interment, Grandview Cemetery in Allentown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.