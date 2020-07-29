1/1
Dale R. Strohl Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale R. Strohl, Sr., 83 years, of Fogelsville, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Janice P. (Krum) Strohl for 60 years last November. Born in Orefield, he was the son of the late Harry and Mildred (Henry) Strohl. He was a truck driver for the former H. Leh & Co. for 33 years. Dale was a member of the Fogelsville Fire Co. and the Teamsters Local #773.

Survivors: Wife, Janice, children, Susan Dech of Allentown, Wendy Kauffman of Coopersburg, Thomas Strohl and Dale Strohl, Jr. both of Fogelsville; sister, Jacqueline Weil of Orefield, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Keith Kauffman, Sr. and siblings, Harry Strohl, Elaine Jones, and Gloria Sutton.

Services: A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 1 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private Funeral Service. Interment, Grandview Cemetery in Allentown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved