Dale T. Krum, Sr., 83, of Schnecksville, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Bertha M. (Wirth) Krum, to whom he was married over 51 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Norman E. Sr. and Helen M. (Hertzog) Krum. Before retiring in 1998, he worked 28 years as an assembler at Mack Trucks. Prior, he was an auto mechanic with excellent skills. He attended St. John the Baptist R. C. Church, Whitehall. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Dale will always be remembered for spending time with his family whether he was taking them camping or cross country in an RV, working on a project, fishing, listening to country music or watching Nascar or an episode of The Honeymooners.Survivors: wife Bertha; sons David M. and his wife Cindy of Schnecksville, Dale T. Jr. of Allentown; grandchildren Bryan and Megan. He was predeceased by his brother Norman E. Jr.Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comContributions can be made in lieu of flowers to his grandchildren's PA 529 education account, c/o a family member and mailed to the funeral home, 18102.