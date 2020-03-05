Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Dale W. Salter


1937 - 2020
Dale W. Salter Obituary
Dale W. Salter, 82 of Moore Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Parkland Manor, Allentown. Born March 7, 1937 in Coplay, he was the son of the late Leonard and Mary (Moyer) Salter and husband of the late Dorothy G. "Dolly" (Finn) Salter.

He was a truck driver for Lehigh Valley Dairy and Agway for many years before retiring in 2001 and enjoyed building model airplanes.

He is survived by daughters, Susan L. wife of Terry Woodring of Coplay, and Lyn E. Salter of Bath, grandsons, Zachary Woodring, and Nicholas Kohler and wife Katie, great granddaughter, Wren, brother, Rick Salter and wife Marianne of Northampton, sisters, Carol Arnold of Northampton, Sandra Vandergrift of Northampton, Joan Wright of Coplay, and Linda wife of Dennis Edelman of Northampton, and beloved cats, Tiger and Frankie.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020
