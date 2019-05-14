Home

Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Dale W. Stutzman Obituary
Dale W. Stutzman, 80, of Quakertown, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Valley Manor Nursing Center in Coopersburg.He and his beloved wife Donna (Justice) Stutzman celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in November, 2018.Born in Richlandtown, he was a son of the late Edward and Irene (Albright) Stutzman.A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, he served for four years until his Honorable Discharge in April, 1964.He was employed by the former Hess's Department Store in both the Allentown and Quakertown locations, and also worked for Gordon H. Baver, Inc. Mr. Stutzman was a longtime attendee of First Church of the Brethren in Quakertown where he served on the Stewardship Committee, and along with his wife, faithfully volunteered with the church's food pantry, Heaven's Bounty.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 14 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon Baver, and a sister, Jean Anthony.Memorial Services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 AM in the First Church of the Brethren, 455 Trumbauersville Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 AM in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to First Church of the Brethren at the above address. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019
