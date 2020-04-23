Dalton C. Shade
1938 - 2020
Dalton C. Shade, 81 years, of Kempton, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the widower of Helen (Policastri) Shade and companion of Elaine Braim. Born in Seiptstown, he was a son of the late Lester J. and Anna (Drey) Shade. He was the owner of Rustic Country Homes, Inc. in Breinigsville for 40 years. Dalton was a 32 degree Mason with the Lehigh Consistory in Allentown, a member of Lehigh Lodge #326 in Macungie, a member of the Valley of Allentown Scottish Rite, and the Rajah Shrine in Reading. He was a life member of the N.R.A. and member of the Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club. Dalton honorably served in the United States Air Force. He was of the Lutheran Faith. Survivors: companion Elaine, children, Cheri Shade of Chapmans, Dennis Shade (Lori) of Emmaus, Andrew Shade (Lauren) of Vermont, stepson, Michael Conaughty (Tammy) of Orefield, brother, Forrest Shade (Dolores) of New Tripoli, sister, Kathleen Siegfried (Peter) of Fogelsville, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet McCauley. Private Graveside Services will take place at Ziegels Union Cemetery, with the Rev. Andrew Meckstroth officiating. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Development Dept, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, 19140-4131 or Good Shepherd Rehab Network, Attn: Development Dept, 850 S. 5th St, Allentown, 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
