Dana Paul Baker, age 68, died Wednesday the 17th of April 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem after a courageous battle with cancer. Born the 17th of August 1950 in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late Paul Baker and Aretta Sue (Swayne) Warhaft, and the beloved husband of Barbara (Koehler) Baker, to whom he was married for 36 years at the time of his passing. Dana is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany where he served as a medic. Upon his return, he graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor's degree. He worked as an engineer, software programmer, and technician for variety of different venues enabling him to travel the world. Then finally enjoyed retirement as a film & theatre technician for the Arts Quest Steel Stacks. In his free time, he was an avid reader, a Star Wars buff, and a Beatles fanatic (especially "Sgt. Pepper's"). He was active in electoral politics, serving in public office, and assisting the Bucks County Democratic Party. He enjoyed spending time drinking manhattans on the porch of his family getaway on Lake Wallenpaupack. Most of all, he was a devoted family man who loved his children, grandson, wife, and country. In addition to his wife, Dana is survived by: daughter Amanda Baker-Corcoran (husband Michael); son Geoffrey Baker (significant other Kay Wishwanick); and grandson Harrison. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Mark Baker. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, the 27th of April 2019, at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dana's honor to Artsquest at 25 W. Third St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.NaugleFCS.com.