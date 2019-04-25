|
|
Dana Paul Baker, age 68, died Wednesday the 17th of April 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem after a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, the 4th of May 2019, at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dana's honor to Artsquest at 25 W. Third St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2019