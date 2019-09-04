|
Daniel B Benarcik, Sr. age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully, at his home, with loved ones by his side on Monday, September 2, 2019.
He was born in Cementon, PA and was the son of the late John and Theresa Bednarcik, where he was the last to survive of their 10 children. Dan graduated from Whitehall HS. He attended Penn State Lehigh campus and the Citadel, Charleston, SC. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019