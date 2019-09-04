Home

McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel B. Benarcik Sr. Obituary
Daniel B Benarcik, Sr. age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully, at his home, with loved ones by his side on Monday, September 2, 2019.

He was born in Cementon, PA and was the son of the late John and Theresa Bednarcik, where he was the last to survive of their 10 children. Dan graduated from Whitehall HS. He attended Penn State Lehigh campus and the Citadel, Charleston, SC. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII.

For a complete obituary, service information and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019
