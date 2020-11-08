1/1
Daniel Bray Allen
Daniel Bray Allen, 34 of Allentown, passed away on Monday November 2, 2020. Daniel was the husband of Caitlin (O'Donnell) Allen. Born in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of Myles and Donna Miriam (Whitesell) Allen. Daniel and Caitlin were the owner operators of Holistic Solutions in Allentown. Daniel was a 2005 graduate of Catasauqua High School. After High School he enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country serving two tours in Iraq. Surviving with his wife and parents are his children; Kayson, Myles, Brian, and Chloe. His maternal grandmother Leonora (Roberts) Whitesell, and the late Joseph T. Whitesell. Daniel's father in law is Brian O'Donnell (Sally). Caitlin's mother is Karen Case. Additionally he is survived by Joseph and Eleanor (McGonigle) O'Donnell, aunt & uncle Beau Foster, and Davalyn Seay. There are many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of life will be on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm in the Barristers Club, 1114 W. Walnut Street, Allentown, Pa. 18102. Due to the COVID 19 guidelines we request that if you are attending; pay your respects, visit, but then afford the subsequent people time to do the same. There is an outside courtyard that you may then visit to continue your remembrances. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Barristers Club
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
