Daniel C. Eckhoff, 62, of Macungie, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Blough Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bethlehem. He was born in Flushing, NY a son of Carl Eckhoff of Williston Park, NY and the late Anne (Mergel) Eckhoff. Daniel was a graduate of Archbishop Molloy High School, Queens, NY and received his degree in finance from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY. He was the owner and operator of Bear Swamp Beverage, Macungie from 1992 until the present. Over the many years spent working at "The Swamp", Dan the Beer Man enjoyed telling stories to the many wonderful patrons whom he had the opportunity to meet. Daniel took great pride in his children and was ecstatic to become Pappy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Survivors: Father; sons, Kiel M. and his wife Allie K. Eckhoff of Allentown, Madison D. Eckhoff of Tampa, FL; daughters, Loganne C. Eckhoff of Atlanta, GA and Maranda D. Eckhoff of Tampa, FL; eleven brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Kellen, Adabelle and Kaden. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Monday, April 29, 2019 in the St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield. Call 5:00 – 6:30 P.M. Sunday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown and Monday from 9:15 – 10:15 A.M. in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: To the Macungie Police Department 21 Locust St, Macungie, PA 18062.