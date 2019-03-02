Daniel C. Roman, 75, of Slatington, formerly of Whitehall, died Friday, March 1, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Patricia J. (Genovese) Roman to whom he was married 49 years last June 28. Born in Fort Bragg, NC, October 26, 1943, Daniel was the son of the late Carl Anthony and Pauline Ann (Tunella) Roman. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis as a radioman on the USS Long Beach (the first nuclear powered missile cruiser to travel the world). Daniel was the Founder, President and CEO of the former Centurion Business Forms, Inc. in Coplay for 25 years before retiring in 2005. He was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Roman Catholic Church, Slatington where he sang with the choir and served as lector. While living in Whitehall, he was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, singing with choir and served as a lector. Daniel loved playing his piano and '53 Gibson Guitar. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing Bridge.Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Patricia; children, Loretta S. Roman of Whitehall, Dale Roman and his wife, Stephanie of Slatington, Christopher A. Roman of Slatington; brothers, James Roman of Philadelphia, Matthew Roman of Perkasie; sisters, Marsha McGraw and Christina Ball both of Allentown; grandchildren, Megan, Jacob and Terence; predeceased by a sister, Carol Lea Roman.Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancare.com.Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary