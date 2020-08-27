Daniel "Dan" Coulton, 46, of Franconia Twp., passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. He and his wife Melanie (Tindall) Coulton were married for 21 wonderful years.
Born in Sellersville, PA, he was the son of Jack and Sally (McBride) Coulton of Coopersburg, PA.
Dan worked for many years as an IT Technician. In his free time, Dan enjoyed reading, traveling, especially to Hawaii, spending time outdoors, and being actively involved at the Souderton-Harleysville Game, Fish and Forestry Association.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sisters: Donna Anger and her husband Tim of Emmaus, PA, Audrey McClay and her husband Nathan of Huntington, WV, his mother-in-law, Nancy Tindall, two brothers-in-law: Brian Tindall, and Keith Tindall and his wife Donna, and his beloved dogs, Chicory and Leela. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Tindall. Due to the pandemic, the family is gathering privately to celebrate Dan's life. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation, 1717 K St. NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20006 or online at: www.ocularmelanoma.org
.
Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford, PA. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net