1/
Daniel "Dan" Coulton
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel "Dan" Coulton, 46, of Franconia Twp., passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. He and his wife Melanie (Tindall) Coulton were married for 21 wonderful years.

Born in Sellersville, PA, he was the son of Jack and Sally (McBride) Coulton of Coopersburg, PA.

Dan worked for many years as an IT Technician. In his free time, Dan enjoyed reading, traveling, especially to Hawaii, spending time outdoors, and being actively involved at the Souderton-Harleysville Game, Fish and Forestry Association.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sisters: Donna Anger and her husband Tim of Emmaus, PA, Audrey McClay and her husband Nathan of Huntington, WV, his mother-in-law, Nancy Tindall, two brothers-in-law: Brian Tindall, and Keith Tindall and his wife Donna, and his beloved dogs, Chicory and Leela. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Tindall. Due to the pandemic, the family is gathering privately to celebrate Dan's life. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation, 1717 K St. NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20006 or online at: www.ocularmelanoma.org .

Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford, PA. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sadler-Suess Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 26, 2020
Dan
Will be greatly missed. I met him several years ago shooting indoor bullseye. He excelled faster than anyone i ever new. And then to boot he was shooting with one eye. He just amazed me with his skill. He was also very smart, he could aways give you an answer to anything you ask him. He was a great friend and we enjoyed the times we had together. He is now in piece with the Lord.
Jack O'Shura
Friend
August 26, 2020
Dan will be missed. The few years I knew him he was always a pleasure to be around and always offered his help when I had questions. He will be greatly missed by the guys on Wednesday night's at the Souderton/Harleysville Gun Club. Sorry for your loss.
Bryan Haywood
Friend
August 26, 2020
For the past few years I knew Dan he was always a pleasure to be around. Always had a smile and quick to bust stones and help me out when I asked. He will greatly be missed by the guys on Wednesday night at Souderton/Harleysville pistol league.
Bryan Haywood
Friend
August 26, 2020
For the past few years I knew Dan he was always a pleasure to be around. Always had a smile and quick to bust stones and help me out when I asked. He will greatly be missed by the guys on Wednesday night at Souderton/Harleysville pistol league.
Bryan Haywood
Friend
August 26, 2020
I enjoyed the limited time that I was blessed to have spent with Dan during my visits and I’m so sorry that he left us so young. I pray that God will ease our sorrow.
Kenneth Landis
Family
August 26, 2020
Dan will be missed. He was a wonderful person and a great asset to the Souderton/Harleysville club. May he rest in peace and I hope his wife and family find peace knowing that he is no longer in pain.
Neil E. Johnson
Friend
August 26, 2020
Sending prayers for all of you! I am so sorry to hear about your loss.
Johanna Landis Russo
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved