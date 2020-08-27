Dan

Will be greatly missed. I met him several years ago shooting indoor bullseye. He excelled faster than anyone i ever new. And then to boot he was shooting with one eye. He just amazed me with his skill. He was also very smart, he could aways give you an answer to anything you ask him. He was a great friend and we enjoyed the times we had together. He is now in piece with the Lord.

Jack O'Shura

Friend