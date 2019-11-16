|
|
Sunbury - Daniel Edward Conrad, 85 passed from this world's life to eternal life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home.
He was the son of the late Miles E. and Grace (Trego) Conrad. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, E. Hope (Sober) Conrad and one son, Daniel Lamar Conrad of Allentown.
Also surviving are; one sister, Martha B. Wolf, two brothers, Robert M. Conrad and wife Joyce, Gary L. Conrad and wife Sandra of Harrisburg and nieces and nephews.
Daniel was a graduate of United Wesleyan College and taught school for 40 years, mostly in the Salisbury Township School District.
He was in regular attendance at the Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church of Sunbury.
Friends and family may call from 11:00am to 12:30pm, Monday at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, Sunbury, PAwhere funeral services will begin at 12:30pm with Rev. Charles Cole officiating.
Burial will be in the United Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019