Rev. Daniel E. Lundmark, 75 of Northampton, PA. died on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown, PA. Born February 24, 1944 in Harvey, Illinois, he was the son of the late Alfred Lundmark and the late Lucille (Foreman) Lundmark. He was the husband of Nancy J.(Klase) Lundmark with whom he shared 54 years of marriage last June 13, 2018.Pastor Lundmark joined the Assemblies of God in 1968. He began pastoring Northampton Assembly of God on December 29, 1968. He was ordained as an Assemblies of God Minister May 6, 1974, and has been the Senior Pastor for the past 50 years. He was first an assistant Pastor for the Miracle Revival Church in Lykens, PA. for 4 years. His care, compassion, and faith commitment throughout the past 50 years has enabled him to build a wonderful strong Church and Congregation in Northampton. Pastor Lundmark was also known for his writings, "The Pastor's Comments" Article which have been published weekly in several local newspapers for the past 40 years.Surviving along with his wife Nancy are son, Samuel P. Lundmark and wife Ileata of Brownsboro, TX, daughter, Melody J. Lundmark of Northampton, PA, brothers, David and wife Lisa, Peter and wife Cathy, and Joseph, all of Bradley, IL, James and wife Linda of Martinton, IL, and Paul and wife Gleneva of Kankakee, IL, sister, Rebecca McLaughlin of Cleveland, TN, sister-in-law, Grace Lundmark of Whitehouse, TX, 4 grandchildren, Nathan, Isaac, Aaron, and Lilyan, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, La Donna Joy, brothers, John and Timothy, and sisters, Lois and Kathryn. A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday April 4, 2109 at Northampton Assembly of God, 3449 Cherryville Road, Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067, on Wed. April 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Thurs. April 4, 2019 prior to the service. Interment will follow services in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton, PA.Contributions: May be made in his memory to Bright Hope Pregnancy Support Centers, Allentown Rescue Mission, or the Salvation Army all C/O the funeral home.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary