Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Nagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel E. Nagle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel E. Nagle Obituary
Daniel E. Nagle, 26, of Allentown, lost his battle with addiction on Sunday April 28, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Allentown he was the son of David and Brenda Nagle. Daniel was a graduate of William Allen High School. He worked many years at Seward's Steak Shop and held various positions in construction. He was often commended for his hard work and willingness to help on the job. He attended First Baptist Church in Allentown. Dan was a big kid at heart who always brightened the day of everyone who crossed his path. He possessed a unique wit and was able to make others laugh through his keen sense of humor and use of sarcasm. He loved music, stand-up comedy and was a passionate Philadelphia Sports fan who bled green for his Birds. He loved animals especially his pet rabbit Luther. In death, Dan has saved others as a Gift of Life organ donor.Survivors: The love of his life, Kelsey Gallagher; his parents Dave and Brenda; sisters Elizabeth Nagle of Riegelsville; Rebecca McDonald of Waynesville, MO; brother Samuel Nagle of Allentown, nieces Erin, Juliet and Laycie and beloved Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Services: A Memorial Service will be held 7:00 PM on Friday May 3rd at First Baptist Church of Allentown, 1808 N 19th St, Allentown, PA 18104. There will be a gathering with light refreshments immediately after the service. Memorial Contributions: Gift of Life Family House-- 401 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.