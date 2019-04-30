Daniel E. Nagle, 26, of Allentown, lost his battle with addiction on Sunday April 28, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Allentown he was the son of David and Brenda Nagle. Daniel was a graduate of William Allen High School. He worked many years at Seward's Steak Shop and held various positions in construction. He was often commended for his hard work and willingness to help on the job. He attended First Baptist Church in Allentown. Dan was a big kid at heart who always brightened the day of everyone who crossed his path. He possessed a unique wit and was able to make others laugh through his keen sense of humor and use of sarcasm. He loved music, stand-up comedy and was a passionate Philadelphia Sports fan who bled green for his Birds. He loved animals especially his pet rabbit Luther. In death, Dan has saved others as a Gift of Life organ donor.Survivors: The love of his life, Kelsey Gallagher; his parents Dave and Brenda; sisters Elizabeth Nagle of Riegelsville; Rebecca McDonald of Waynesville, MO; brother Samuel Nagle of Allentown, nieces Erin, Juliet and Laycie and beloved Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Services: A Memorial Service will be held 7:00 PM on Friday May 3rd at First Baptist Church of Allentown, 1808 N 19th St, Allentown, PA 18104. There will be a gathering with light refreshments immediately after the service. Memorial Contributions: Gift of Life Family House-- 401 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary