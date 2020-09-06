1/1
Daniel E. Sutton
Daniel E. Sutton, 72, formerly of Northampton, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at AristaCare at Meadow Springs in Plymouth Meeting. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late John Jr. and Evelyn (Fenstermaker) Sutton. He attended Northampton High School. Prior to his early retirement, Daniel was employed by St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill where he worked as a painter for 24 years.

Survivors: Daniel is survived by his daughters, Christine Hudak of Upper Macungie Township, and Sherrie Herman and husband, Michael, of Saylorsburg; five grandchildren, Zachery Herman and wife, Courtney, Austin and Alec Herman, Frank and Nicholas Hudak; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Rhyker, and Annaliese; six brothers, Ernest Sutton of Northampton, John Sutton, III of Slatington, Donald Sutton of Upper Nazareth Township, Harold Sutton and wife, Sharon, of Cementon, Roy Sutton of Lehigh Valley, and Albert Sutton and wife, Robin, of Nazareth; two sisters, Gloria Hoffmeister and husband, Blaine, of Bath, and Shirley Brearman of Florida; former wife, Carole (Walton) Sutton Leabold of Whitehall; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Schyler Anna Herman, in 2018, and a sister, Betty Sutton.

Services: Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Schyler Strong Foundation, 116 Ridge Court, Saylorsburg, PA 18353 or www.schylerstrong.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Memories & Condolences
September 4, 2020
A. Great brother. Would. Do. Anything. For anyone. Rip. Will be. Miss.
Harold sutton
Brother
September 3, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Uncle Danny's passing. My deepest sympathies go out to Sherrie, Christine, their families and also to the rest of the family. I hope his passing was peaceful. May God bless you and help you find the strength and peace during this difficult time. Sending my thoughts and prayers and lots of hugs and love ♥
Amy Berlin
Family
