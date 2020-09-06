Daniel E. Sutton, 72, formerly of Northampton, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at AristaCare at Meadow Springs in Plymouth Meeting. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late John Jr. and Evelyn (Fenstermaker) Sutton. He attended Northampton High School. Prior to his early retirement, Daniel was employed by St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill where he worked as a painter for 24 years.
Survivors: Daniel is survived by his daughters, Christine Hudak of Upper Macungie Township, and Sherrie Herman and husband, Michael, of Saylorsburg; five grandchildren, Zachery Herman and wife, Courtney, Austin and Alec Herman, Frank and Nicholas Hudak; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Rhyker, and Annaliese; six brothers, Ernest Sutton of Northampton, John Sutton, III of Slatington, Donald Sutton of Upper Nazareth Township, Harold Sutton and wife, Sharon, of Cementon, Roy Sutton of Lehigh Valley, and Albert Sutton and wife, Robin, of Nazareth; two sisters, Gloria Hoffmeister and husband, Blaine, of Bath, and Shirley Brearman of Florida; former wife, Carole (Walton) Sutton Leabold of Whitehall; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Schyler Anna Herman, in 2018, and a sister, Betty Sutton.
Services: Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Schyler Strong Foundation, 116 Ridge Court, Saylorsburg, PA 18353 or www.schylerstrong.com
.