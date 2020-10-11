1/2
Daniel F. Greene
Daniel F. Greene, 63, of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Karen A. (Smith) Greene. Together they celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on May 30th. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Edward and Catherine (Green) Greene. Dan was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1976. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served from 1976 to 1980, and he continued to serve in the Marine Reserves until 1986. Prior to his early retirement due to health concerns, Dan was employed by Samuel Adams Brewery in Breinigsville. He previously worked for a number of years in retail security as a loss prevention agent. A sportsman at heart, Dan enjoyed following the Philadelphia sports teams.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Karen, he is survived by a son, Christopher Greene and fiancée, Kathy Zayas, of Bath; daughter, Kristen Weiler and husband, Michael, of Macungie; three grandchildren, Noah, Lena, Jay, and one on the way; and his in-laws, Raymond Smith of Lehighton and Donna (Muffley) Smith of Bowmanstown.

Services: A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Interment will be private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
