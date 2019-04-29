Daniel F. Schaffer Sr., 80, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Daniel and his wife, Barbara (Regits), would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on May 27th. Born August 30, 1938 in Catasauqua, he was a son of the late Clarence F. and Irene (Longenberger) Schaffer. Daniel retired from Tarkett, Inc. in 1999 after 43 years of service, as a forklift mechanic. He honorably served his country in the United States Army while stationed in Germany. Daniel was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club. He was known for lending a helping hand including making pierogies, donating blood, and fixing all things. Daniel also enjoyed woodworking, playing pinochle, and watching his grandkid's sporting events. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Daniel is survived by a daughter, Melissa Reiman and husband, Jason; a son, Daniel Jr. and wife, Dianna; grandchildren, Isabel, Noah, Brice, Dugan, Sydney and Caden; and sisters, Irene and Audrey. Daniel was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Marie; brother, Clarence; and sister, Lillian. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial with military honors will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to his church or Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary