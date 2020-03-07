Home

K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Daniel F. Searfass

Daniel F. Searfass Obituary
Daniel F. Searfass, 74, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family. Danny and his wife, Sally A. (Mattis) Searfass, shared 28 years of marriage.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Clair F. Searfass and the step-son of the late Mary J. (Fichel) Searfass. Danny was a graduate of William Allen High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a member of the PA National Guard 193rd Security Operations Wing for 32 years. Danny was a Street Superintendent for the City of Allentown for 33 years, before retiring in 2000. He served as President of VFW Post #2124 and was a volunteer for Animals In Distress.

Survivors: his loving wife, Sally; step-son, Daniel P. Bolton and his wife Rachael of Millersburg; 2 step-grandsons, Dean L. and Duke W. Bolton.

Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Animals In Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to VFW Post #2124, 1110 S. Front Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2020
