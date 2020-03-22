|
|
Daniel G. Hess, 81, of Schnecksville, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lehigh Valle Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Carla C. (Cox) Hess. Born in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, January 13, 1939, Daniel was the son of the late Clarence E. and Lucille (Smith) Hess. He was a graduate of Penn State University in 1963, Daniel taught Industrial Arts at the Parkland High School for 35 years before retiring in 1999. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during a peacetime era. Daniel was Past Master of Slatington Lodge #440, F. & A.M, 33rd Degree Lehigh Consistory, Valley of Allentown, Past High Priest of Slatington Royal Arch Chapter # 292, Past Thrice Illustrious Master Pomp Council #20, Past Sovereign Master of General John J. Sullivan Council #84 AMB, Past Commander of Packer Commandry # 23, Jim Thorpe, and a member of Mary Conclave #23 and Penn Priory #6 KYCH. Daniel was a member of Relevant Church of Allentown.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Carla; sons, Keith D. Hess and his wife, Judy, Kraig D. Hess and his wife, Janelle; grandchildren, Madison, Ryan, Connor, and Mackenzie.
Service: Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heinzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made made to Relevant Church of Allentown and/or Lehigh Consistory, Valley of Allentown Scottish Rite both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020