Daniel J. Castro, 90, of Bethlehem passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Bethlehem on September 15, 1929, he was the son of the late Efren and Maria (DelCampo) Castro. He was the loving husband of the late Marie (Makos) Castro who passed in 2007. They were married for 50 years. Throughout the course of their 50 years together, he and his beloved wife traveled the world together from South America to Russia and everywhere in between. They loved to dance to Glenn Miller and are now, once again, jitterbugging together.
Daniel was employed by the Bethlehem Steel for over 40 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Army. He was a parishioner of St. Ursula Catholic Church and was a member of: Fountain Hill Hose Company, Fountain Hill American Legion, North End Wanderers A.A., and the Heights A.A. He was also a proud Lehigh Booster.
Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Joseph and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Hood.
All services will be private. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Daniel was employed by the Bethlehem Steel for over 40 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Army. He was a parishioner of St. Ursula Catholic Church and was a member of: Fountain Hill Hose Company, Fountain Hill American Legion, North End Wanderers A.A., and the Heights A.A. He was also a proud Lehigh Booster.
Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Joseph and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Hood.
All services will be private. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.