Daniel J. Gaffney, 66, of Emmaus died Sunday, June 23, 2019 in his home. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Jane L. (Zawilla) Gaffney of Whitehall and the late Donald B. Gaffney. Daniel was a 1970 graduate of William Allen High School and furthered his education at Bloomsburg University and Temple University. A member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 2599-13, Daniel was a career steel machinist at Prior Coated Metals, Inc., Allentown for many years before retiring in 2017. He was a Lutheran.
Survivors: Mother; sister, Dawn M. wife of Jeffrey Smith of Whitehall; nephews, William Gaffney, Ronald Gaffney, Taylor Gaffney; 1 great niece; 5 great nephews; 1 great great niece; goddaughter, Shayna Milberg.
Services: Memorial Service 2:00PM Monday in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Call 1 to 2:00PM Monday in the funeral home. For further information go to www.jsburkholder.com.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's memory to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019