Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Allentown
3231 West Tilghman St
Allentown, PA
Daniel Jacob Harries, 9, of Macungie, died April 18, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Brendan D. and Jessica B. (Krupnick) Harries. Daniel was a student at Western Salisbury Elementary School. He loved going to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms games, Dorney Park, roller coasters, dogs, and laying in the sun by the pool listening to Bob Marley. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Allentown. Daniel is survived by his loving parents; Sister, Katherine E. Harries, Maternal Grandparents, Cathy and Dave Grinstead of Newark, DE; Paternal Grandparents, Bert and Penny Harries of Macungie; Paternal Great Grandparents, Jacob and Josephine Kleppinger of Allentown. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday., April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, 3231 West Tilghman St., Allentown. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 20, 2019
