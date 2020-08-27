Daniel K. Doroskio, 84, formerly of Bath and Palmerton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Easton, PA. Born on March 14, 1936, in Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late Marie A. (Dubrowsky) Shupp and the late Phillip A. Doroskio. Daniel worked at Mack Trucks Corp., Allentown, for many years until retiring. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines Corp. Throughout his lifetime, Daniel enjoyed fishing, cars, and weight lifting.



Survivors: he will be missed by his beloved daughter, Diane L. Hayman and her fiancé Dave Shiner; a brother, Gordon Shupp and his wife Vikki; three grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.



Graveside services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.



