Daniel K. Doroskio
1936 - 2020
Daniel K. Doroskio, 84, formerly of Bath and Palmerton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Easton, PA. Born on March 14, 1936, in Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late Marie A. (Dubrowsky) Shupp and the late Phillip A. Doroskio. Daniel worked at Mack Trucks Corp., Allentown, for many years until retiring. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines Corp. Throughout his lifetime, Daniel enjoyed fishing, cars, and weight lifting.

Survivors: he will be missed by his beloved daughter, Diane L. Hayman and her fiancé Dave Shiner; a brother, Gordon Shupp and his wife Vikki; three grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
