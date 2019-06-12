Dr. Daniel ("Danny") K. Newhard, 31, formerly of Palmer Township PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Auburn, AL.Danny was born on December 8, 1987, and was the beloved son of Bruce K. Newhard of Brodheadsville, PA, and Linda (Tobias) Tretiak of Palmer Township, PA. He was the adored stepson of Suzanne ("Suzy") Newhard and Brian Tretiak. Danny was the fiancé to the love of his life, Dr. Katelyn Hlusko, who shared a home with him in Auburn, AL. They were to have been married on March 21, 2020 in Savannah, GA. Danny was devoted to his beloved cat, Daisy, and Katelyn's cat, Elvis.Danny was a 2006 graduate of Easton Area High School, where he played varsity basketball, soccer and lacrosse. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology from the University of Vermont in 2010, and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in 2014. He continued his education with a one-year small animal rotating internship at Louisiana State University College of Veterinary Medicine, followed by a cardiology internship at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. Danny continued his education at Auburn and recently completed a three-year cardiology residency and sat for his board certifying exam just two weeks ago. Danny was planning to join the faculty at Auburn where he would have continued to touch the lives of his patients, clients, students, and colleagues. Danny has received many honors and accolades throughout his veterinary career, including the prestigious Resident Research Award from the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and the Outstanding Master's Student Award at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in recognition of his outstanding contributions to graduate education and research in Biomedical Sciences. Danny has also been published in various professional veterinary journals. Danny's compassion for his patients and the love he had for teaching left a lasting impact on the veterinary profession. An Auburn University Memorial Flag will be flown in his honor on campus next week, and he will be remembered in the spring at Auburn's Annual Student Memorial Ceremony. In addition to his parents, stepparents and beloved fiancé, Danny is survived by a sister, Jennifer (Newhard) McAfee of Maplewood, NJ, grandmothers Yvonne Newhard of Palmer Township, PA and June Tobias of Nazareth, PA, aunts and uncles Terry Newhard and wife Suzanne of Easton, PA, Laure (Newhard) Martin and husband Scott of Martinsville, PA, Carol (Tobias) Shaud, and Beverly (Tobias) Weidner and husband Ron of Nazareth, PA, and many cousins and friends. We will all miss this great shining light gone from our lives. Daniel was preceded in death by his grandfathers Jack Newhard and David Tobias. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Morello Funeral Home, Inc. 3720 Nicholas St. Easton (Palmer Twp.). The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a scholarship in Danny's memory at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. Donations may be made online to the Dr. Danny Newhard Scholarship at auburngiving.org/Newhard. Or you may make a contribution in Danny's memory to a . Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary