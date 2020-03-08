|
|
Daniel P. McGrath, 59, of Vestal, NY, formerly of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY. He was born in Bethlehem, PA to the late Daniel J. and Margaret J. McGrath. Dan worked at various companies in the baking industry throughout his career. Survivors: Brother, Kevin (Sharon) McGrath of Allentown; sisters, Kathleen (Kenneth) Troxell, Maureen (John Jr.) Cherhit, of Bethlehem; one niece, two nephews, and close friend Adrienne Posocco. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020