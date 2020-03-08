Home

POWERED BY

Daniel P. McGrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel P. McGrath Obituary
Daniel P. McGrath, 59, of Vestal, NY, formerly of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY. He was born in Bethlehem, PA to the late Daniel J. and Margaret J. McGrath. Dan worked at various companies in the baking industry throughout his career. Survivors: Brother, Kevin (Sharon) McGrath of Allentown; sisters, Kathleen (Kenneth) Troxell, Maureen (John Jr.) Cherhit, of Bethlehem; one niece, two nephews, and close friend Adrienne Posocco. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -