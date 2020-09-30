Daniel R. Delp, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Bethlehem. He was born June 1, 1942, in Allentown to Robert and Hilda (Frey) Delp. He was a 1960 graduate of Allentown High School. He worked as a supervisor for Fair-Tex Mills for the first half of his professional career. The second half was spent as a Correctional Officer at the Lehigh County Prison, retiring in 2004. He lived life to the fullest doing the things he loved: bowling, trips to the casino, attending his grandson's sporting events and watching his Philadelphia Eagles. He is survived by his children, Tara (Dwayne) Delong of Largo, FL, Daniel, Jr. (Natalie) of Whitehall, PA, Linda of Norfolk, VA, and Travis (Gerry) Moose of Chicago, IL; his grandsons Joshua (Trish) Delong of Glenside PA, Zachary and Nicholas Delp of Whitehall, PA; his brother Warren (Niobe) of New Tripoli, PA; sisters Shirley Turock of Slatington, PA and Doris of Camp Hill PA; he is also survived by aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life is planned for family, friends and others whose lives Danny has touched – details to be released by the family.



