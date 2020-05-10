Daniel S. Ibach
Daniel S. Ibach, 78, passed away Monday May 4, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Meta C. (Ebert) Ibach. Born in East Texas, he was a son of the late John D. and Beulah M. (Hinkel) Ibach. Before retiring in 2006, he was a mechanic at Forklift Associates and prior at Faust Sales and Service. He was a member of Jordan UCC. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Daniel was an avid hunter and shooter and competed in many trap and skeet competitions throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Survivors: sister, Leona M. Olson; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, John D. and Robert R.; sisters, Shirley A. Malaska and Malene C. Egan

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Daniel's memory may be made to Jordan UCC 1837 Church RD, Allentown, PA 18104

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
May 10, 2020
Daniel I remember the days we sat out side on the deck watching and counting airplanes when I see airplane fly over I say this one for my buddie, my condolence to all the family member
cindy shoff
Family
May 10, 2020
The members and friends of Jordan United Church extend our deepest sympathy and Christian love to the entire family at this time of loss. Danny will be missed. May the peace of the Risen Christ offer comfort and hope in the days ahead.
Dr. Smith
May 10, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
