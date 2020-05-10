Daniel S. Ibach, 78, passed away Monday May 4, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Meta C. (Ebert) Ibach. Born in East Texas, he was a son of the late John D. and Beulah M. (Hinkel) Ibach. Before retiring in 2006, he was a mechanic at Forklift Associates and prior at Faust Sales and Service. He was a member of Jordan UCC. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Daniel was an avid hunter and shooter and competed in many trap and skeet competitions throughout the Lehigh Valley.



Survivors: sister, Leona M. Olson; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, John D. and Robert R.; sisters, Shirley A. Malaska and Malene C. Egan



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Daniel's memory may be made to Jordan UCC 1837 Church RD, Allentown, PA 18104



