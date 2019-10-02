|
Daniel S. Ponoski, 74, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in his home. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Marie (Andraschko) and Charles Ponoski.
Daniel worked at Durkee's in Bethlehem as a floor manager. He also was a golf caddy at Saucon Valley Country Club for many years. He was an avid golfer. Daniel was a member at the Jefferson Democratic Club, the Westside Republican Club and Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Bethlehem.
He will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Richard Ponoski of Bethlehem. He was predeaceased by his brother, Charles Ponoski, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 8:30-9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 417 Carlton Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015 at 10 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's name to the , 3893 Adler Pl., Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 2, 2019