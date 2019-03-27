Daniel T. Filaseta, 67, of Bethlehem Township died Monday, March 25, 2019 at the St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born January 9, 1952 in Fountain Hill he was the son of the late Rose(Donofrio) and Leonard J. Filaseta. He was married to Patricia (Nonnemacher) Filaseta for 31 years this past September 19th. Daniel retired as a supervisor for the City of Bethlehem Police-Fire Dispatch. He was an Eagle Scout and was a member of various social clubs throughout Bethlehem. Daniel was an avid Marvel Comic collector and fan. He enjoyed being outside hunting and fishing. Daniel proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. Daniel is survived by his wife, Patricia, sons, Daniel Filaseta and wife, Amanda, and Matthew Filaseta, brother, Leonard Filaseta and his granddaughter, Rhea Rose Filaseta.A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6-8 P.M. and again Friday morning from 10-11 A.M. followed by a service at 11 A.M. Burial with Military honors will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's name to the , 212 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 or Toys For Tots, https://yougivegoods.com/toysfortotsAllentown2017 or to the Disabled Veterans, DAV<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .prgwww.connellfuneral.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www. .prgwww.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary