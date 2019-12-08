|
Daniel T. Fritch, 67 years, formerly of Orefield, died November 27, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. He resided at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown for the past 3 years where he was loved by many caregivers. Dan was a son of the late James O. and Elizabeth E. (Laudenslager) Fritch. Dan was a workaholic, maintaining the machinery for Sunsweet Growers in Fleetwood for 25 years. Dan honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, defending the border in Germany as a sharpshooter. He enjoyed the outdoors, going hunting, fishing, and trapping as a child. Dan loved dogs and had them most of his life. He had a harsh looking exterior, but was shy and sweet, and a great brother, son, and uncle. Dan will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors: Sisters, Barbara A. Dulina and husband Joseph of Catasauqua, Faye L. Solt and husband Richard of Orefield, brother, James O. Fritch, Jr. and wife Linda of Kutztown, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 14 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Jordan Lutheran Cemetery in Orefield. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, PO Box 921, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019