1/1
Daniel Yochum Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Yochum, Sr., 70, of Hellertown, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late George W. and Mary A. (Kardos) Yochum. Daniel attained his bachelor's degree from Syracuse University where he received a scholarship to play football. He went on to become the second-round draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1971. Daniel opted to go to Montreal to play for the Canadian Football League's Alouettes from 1972 to 1980. He was traded to the Edmonton Eskimos in 1980. Daniel was named All-Eastern Offensive Tackle in 1973 to 1978 and All-Canadian Offensive Tackle in 1975 to 1978. He was the recipient of the Schenley Award for Most Outstanding Lineman in 1976. Daniel was named a Grey Cup Champion in 1974, 1977 and 1980. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Upon returning to the United States and retirement from the Canadian Football League, Daniel opened up a bar before going into the Trucking Business. He was a member of West Side Moravian Church of Bethlehem. Daniel enjoyed spending time at the beach, a good debate, trips to Montreal with his family and a nice evening spent on his deck grilling. Daniel's humor and play-on-words as his go-to will be sorely missed by all.

Survivors: Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Daniel L. Yochum, Jr. and Justin A. Kemmerer; brother, George Yochum and sister, Diane Yochum.

Services: A memorial service will take place at 11:00A.M. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A face mask will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved