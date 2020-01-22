|
|
Daniela Kompa, 45, of Macungie, passed away peacefully in her home, with her family by her side, on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Chris Kompa, with whom she shared over 20 years of marriage. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of Cesar and Grace (Billone) Cosme of Lower Saucon Township. Daniela was a graduate of Easton High School, class of 1992. She graduated from Centenary College with a degree in accounting and became an employee of Kraft Foods in Allentown where she met her husband in 1997. After caring for her children while they were young, she returned to the workforce at Olympus America in Center Valley in health care accounts receivable management. Daniela was an active past president of the Willow Lane Elementary School PTO. She was an amazingly talented artist who enjoyed scrapbooking, paper crafts and was known by her family as the "Paper Picasso." Daniela was a devoted wife and mother and will be sadly missed by her entire family.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband and parents, she will be lovingly remembered by her children Justin and Anthony Kompa at home; sister Leah Ruscitto and husband Richard of Breinigsville. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her canine and feline companions Luna and Skippy.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M., on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. Calling hours will be on Friday evening from 6-8 P.M. in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St. Bethlehem, and again on Saturday Morning in church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Her burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation @ https://give.bcrf.org/fundraiser/2583170
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020