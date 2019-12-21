Home

Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Danielle N. Spitale

Danielle N. Spitale Obituary
Danielle N. Spitale, 52, of Emmaus, died Dec. 19, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice. She was the wife of David J. Spitale. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of Yvonne Olga (Mironik) Boykoff of Allentown and the late Clifton R. Dennis, Jr. Danielle was a loving wife and mother. She also was the owner of The Commix Hotel. Previously, she worked for GC Electric. She was a member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Emmaus. Danielle is survived by her husband of 20 years, David; mother, Yvonne; sons, Brandon Spitale and Ryan Spitale; brother, Clifton J. Dennis, Sr. and wife Lisa Marie of Saylorsburg; sister, Denise Mickle of Allentown; granddaughter, Nicole Spitale; nieces and nephews, Kevin Mickle, Tyler Mickle, C.J. Dennis, and Mikayla Dennis. Funeral services will be held on Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 150 Elm St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 21, 2019
