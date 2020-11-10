1/1
Danny E. Essig
1958 - 2020
Danny E. Essig, 62, of Bethlehem, died, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Chicago, IL on June 26, 1958 to the late Geraldine (Torzewski) and Earl Essig of Northbrook, IL. He was the owner of Diane's 24/7 Bail Bonds in Allentown. Danny was always young at heart. He was quick to make a joke and put everyone at ease. Danny was a bit eccentric but was always willing to lend an ear. His kind and caring soul was his most endearing quality.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his father, sister-in-law: Judy Essig, nephew: Justin Essig, nieces: Linda Timmons (Kevin), Danielle Essig (Kevin), step-children: Stevie Rice (Matthew), Corey Merwarth (Mandy). Danny is predeceased by the love of his life Diane L. Rice and brother Rick Essig.

SERVICE: Due to Covid a memorial service will be held in the spring. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local ASPCA.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
November 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Danny's passing. I'm a deputy with Lehigh County Sheriff's Dept. and I would work night court every Friday night. Danny would more than likely visit with a bond every Friday night, we would converse about issues concerning our country, and then he would offer pens and calendars. It'll never be the same without him. I hope he is at peace.
John Kokolus
Friend
