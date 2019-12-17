|
|
Danny O'Donnell II, 47, of Bethlehem, died peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th & Chew Streets Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was the beloved teacher ("Mr. O'Donnell") of Durham Nockamixon Elementary School of 25 years (most recent 3rd Grade), and son of the late Danny O'Donnell ("Master of the Banjo") and Dolores (Rutz) O'Donnell. Danny was born in Allentown, and was a 1990 graduate of Palisade High School, a 1993 graduate of Pennsylvania State University (Bachelors of Elementary Education), a 1999 graduate of Kutztown University (Masters of Library Science), and a certified reading specialist. He was a member of the Palisades Education Association, and served in a variety of roles including Co-President (3 years). Throughout his teaching career he taught every grade 1st through 5th, including several multi-age classes and 1 year as school librarian. Danny was passionate about early childhood education, reading disorders, self-expression, and instilling a sense of confidence, inclusion, and respect for self and others in his daily lessons. He was a trained musician (banjo, piano) and strong proponent of creative arts education in public schools. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Save the Music Foundation at www.savethemusic.org. Survivors: with his mother, his siblings: Paul O'Donnell, wife Jeanine, West Chester; and Erin Lee, husband Bruce, Yardley; nephews Ryan O'Donnell, Kade O'Donnell, Sean Lee, Owen Lee; nieces Kyra O'Donnell, Ella O'Donnell. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, December 23 in St. Isidore's Catholic Church, 2545 West Pumping Station Road, Quakertown. Interment following the mass in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Coopersburg. Viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, December 22 in Naugle Funeral Home, 135 West Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, and Monday from 9:00-10:00 AM at the church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019