Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Daris A. Gross Obituary
Daris A. Gross, 82, of Breinigsville, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Fred J. Gross. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Stanley A. and Anna H. (Landis) Debus. She worked at Day-Timers for 20 years before retiring in 1999. She was a member of Chestnut Hill UCC, Coopersburg. Daris was a life member of Good Will Fire Company No 1, Trexlertown and served as Chaplain of the Ladies Auxiliary for over 25 years. She was past president of the Mountaineer Camping Club and helped organized the Breinigsville Playground.

She is survived by sons, Larry and wife, Roxane, Leroy and wife, Nancy; daughters, Linda wife of Gary Gorr and Lucy wife of Robert Kline; brother, James; sisters, Edna Dengler, Fay wife of Clark Lagler, Bonnie DeFiore; grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley), Jamie (Brad), Krystle (Jon), Scott (Ashley), Olivia (David), Cody, Sierra; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Landon, Elizabeth and Bentley. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard and sister, Ethel Harwick.

Services: 10:00 am Monday, July 22, 2019 in Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. Calling hours will be 6:30 to 8:00 pm Sunday and 9:00 to 10:00 am Monday.

Contribution in her memory may be made to the Good Will Fire Company No. 1, PO Box 13, Trexlertown, PA 18087
Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019
