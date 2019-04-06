|
|
Darlene E.L. Steinmetz, 72, of Fleetwood, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Steinmetz. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul A.G. and Elda (Brobst) Miller. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC of Trexlertown. Darlene was employed at Allen Organ Company for many years before retiring. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Charles Jr. and his wife Melissa, Tina wife of Robert Oswald, and Rhae wife of Troy Stofflet; grandchildren, William and his wife Megan, Bryan and fiancé, Tabatha, Nadia and Maeve; brother, Michael K. and wife Bonnie; sister, Bonnalee D. Fink. She was predeceased by brothers, James F.D. and Paul A.G.A Calling Period will take place 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd. Breinigsville PA 18031. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.comContributions may be made to .
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019