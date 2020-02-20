Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map

Darlene F. Stella


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene F. Stella Obituary
Darlene F. Stella, 82 of Bethlehem, PA. formerly of Whitehall passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at VNA Hospice House @ St. Luke's in Bethlehem, PA. Born December 13, 1937 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Fink and the late Arlene (Heimbach) Fink. She was the wife of the late Dr. Joseph W. Stella, D.O., who passed away May 22, 2010.

Darlene was a 1958 graduate of the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing who earned her Registered Nurse degree and worked for the former Allentown Osteopathic Hospital for 32 years. She then worked in the same capacity for Fellowship Community, Whitehall, PA. for 8 years before retiring in 1998. She was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Western Salisbury Church, Allentown where she served as a former council member and a Stephen Minister.

Surviving are sons, Paul VanNorman of Allentown, PA, James Stella of Bonners Ferry, ID and Joseph W. Stella, Jr. of Friday Harbor, WA, daughters, Karen VanNorman of Caldwell, NJ and Ms. Katherine Stella of Acampo, CA, son-in-law, John Tirpak, Jr., grandson John Michael, III and granddaughter Morgan all of Whitehall, PA, daughter-in-law Claudette Inman, British Columbia, Canada, sister-in-law, Jeanette Fink of Ocala, FL, aunt, Ruth Schmoyer of Allentown, PA; 7 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter, Michelle Tirpak in 2003 and her brother Robert.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday February 24, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Western Salisbury Cemetery, Salisbury Twsp., PA. Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Church Memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -