Darlene F. Stella, 82 of Bethlehem, PA. formerly of Whitehall passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at VNA Hospice House @ St. Luke's in Bethlehem, PA. Born December 13, 1937 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Fink and the late Arlene (Heimbach) Fink. She was the wife of the late Dr. Joseph W. Stella, D.O., who passed away May 22, 2010.
Darlene was a 1958 graduate of the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing who earned her Registered Nurse degree and worked for the former Allentown Osteopathic Hospital for 32 years. She then worked in the same capacity for Fellowship Community, Whitehall, PA. for 8 years before retiring in 1998. She was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Western Salisbury Church, Allentown where she served as a former council member and a Stephen Minister.
Surviving are sons, Paul VanNorman of Allentown, PA, James Stella of Bonners Ferry, ID and Joseph W. Stella, Jr. of Friday Harbor, WA, daughters, Karen VanNorman of Caldwell, NJ and Ms. Katherine Stella of Acampo, CA, son-in-law, John Tirpak, Jr., grandson John Michael, III and granddaughter Morgan all of Whitehall, PA, daughter-in-law Claudette Inman, British Columbia, Canada, sister-in-law, Jeanette Fink of Ocala, FL, aunt, Ruth Schmoyer of Allentown, PA; 7 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter, Michelle Tirpak in 2003 and her brother Robert.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday February 24, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Western Salisbury Cemetery, Salisbury Twsp., PA. Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Church Memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020