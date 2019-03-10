Darlene G. Klovach, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 7, 2019 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the loving wife of Joseph F. Klovach, with whom she shared over 45 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Ruth E. (Quier) Transue. Darlene was an LPN at Cedarbrook Nursing Home of Fountain Hill for many years, and retired as a Unit Clerk. She was a member of Rosemont Lutheran Church, Bethlehem and Ranger Rod & Gun. Darlene loved her dogs and enjoyed fishing with her husband. Survivors: In addition to her loving Husband Joseph, she will be lovingly remembered by her Daughter Toni A. Remer; Grandchildren Kelly Remer, Jason Chabak, Avery Menear and Olivia Menear; Great Grandchildren Greta and Ivy Chabak. Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be private. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA or to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary