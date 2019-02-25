|
Darlene Julia Urbanavage, 70, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem. Darlene shared 49 years of marriage with her loving Husband John Urbanavage. She was the daughter of Gloria M. (Stanik) Tarole and the late Anthony F. Tarole, Jr. Darlene was a Liberty High School graduate class of 1966. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church. SURVIVORS: Darlene will be lovingly remembered by her Mother, Gloria; Husband, John; Sons, John Urbanavage, Jr. and wife Dorothy, Anthony Urbanavage, Michael Urbanavage and Fiancé Vanessa Musitano; Daughter, Darla Hepner and Husband Brent; Brothers, Anthony Tarole and Wife Tricky, Mark Tarole; Grandchildren, Brent, Jr., Gina, Evan, Jack and Dylan. SERVICES: Services are private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2019