Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Union Church Cemetery
Neffs, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Resources
Darlene M. (Haas) Laub, 65, of Schnecksville, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Dale J. Laub. Born in Allentown, May 26, 1953, Darlene was the daughter of Carlene May (Frederick) Haas of Allentown and the late LeRoy N. Haas, Sr. She was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville. Darlene was a dedicated and loyal volunteer at Community Fire Co. #1, Schnecksville, where she was involved in all aspects of the social hall, kitchen, bingo, fair committee and served as treasurer for many years.Survivors: In addition to her mother; father-in-law, Henry J. Musselman at home; children, Rhonda L. Laub Miles of York, Jason Lee Laub and his wife, Stacey of Easton; step grandchildren, Jason Robert Laub and James J. Laub both of Slatington, Rebecca L. Laub Morgan and her husband, Michael of Wescosville; grandchildren, Donnell and Courtney; great granddaughter, Heaven; beloved dog, Scooter; predeceased by a brother LeRoy N. Haas Jr.Service: Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm. Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Community Fire Co. #1, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2019
